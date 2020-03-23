Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) CFO Purchases $258,400.00 in Stock

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00.

NYSE:VST traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. 9,828,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,437. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

