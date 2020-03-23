Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,303 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Vistra Energy worth $88,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra Energy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vistra Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

VST stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.