Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €24.00 ($27.91) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

VIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.34 ($35.28).

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at €18.95 ($22.03) on Monday. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($28.92). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.69.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

