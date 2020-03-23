VNX Exchange Price Tops $0.29 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One VNX Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 623.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.02624590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00187675 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,048,000 tokens. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io.

VNX Exchange Token Trading

VNX Exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

