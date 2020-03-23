Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 145 by Kepler Capital Markets

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 145 price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a SEK 113 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 187 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 155.70.

STO:VOLV.B traded down SEK 2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching SEK 99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,258,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 148.69. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

