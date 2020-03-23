Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 187 by Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 187 price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.49% from the stock’s current price.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 155 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a SEK 113 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Volvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 155.70.

Shares of VOLV.B traded down SEK 2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting SEK 99.74. 10,258,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of SEK 153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 148.69. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

