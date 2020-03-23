VoteCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $27,648.01 and $9.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00495215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00114912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002383 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002075 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 84,053,875 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

