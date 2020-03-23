Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Buys $176,048.52 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,086 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,048.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,983 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $532,506.11.

On Monday, March 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,292 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $330,858.44.

On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 221,486 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $910,307.46.

On Monday, March 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,100 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,071.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,847 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $471,111.94.

On Friday, February 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $2,056.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 722,939 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $3,744,824.02.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 162,264 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $838,904.88.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,647 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $866,734.99.

On Thursday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 295,328 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $1,523,892.48.

Shares of NYSE:PPR traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 122,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 2,774,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 432.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

