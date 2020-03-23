vSlice (VSL) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, vSlice has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. vSlice has a market capitalization of $25,481.45 and $5.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get vSlice alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.02706354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00190326 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.