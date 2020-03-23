VULCANO (VULC) 1-Day Volume Hits $162.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. In the last week, VULCANO has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $58,206.07 and approximately $162.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin.

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

