W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NYSE GRA traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $31.11. 16,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.95. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 151,511 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

