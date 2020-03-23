W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of W W Grainger worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $213.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.47. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $212.01 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.45.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

