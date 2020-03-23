Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Tops $3.56 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. Wagerr has a market cap of $3.56 million and $1,238.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001845 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 209,090,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,710,719 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

