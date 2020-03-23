Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WD. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a current ratio of 136.36. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.