Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.28. 13,109,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,880,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

