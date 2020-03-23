Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.40. 6,367,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,594,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average is $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

