Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to Buy by Odeon Capital Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura decreased their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,094,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,491. Walmart has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after buying an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.