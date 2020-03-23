Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a news sentiment score of -2.37 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.76. 32,196,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,201,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

