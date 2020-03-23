Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.55 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00003133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, DragonEX, COSS and LATOKEN. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.02082397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00077850 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin, Coinnest, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Binance, COSS, HitBTC, Allbit, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

