Wanchain Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $375,409.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Bitbns and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005883 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

