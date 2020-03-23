Warburg Pincus LLC Has $211.93 Million Stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Warburg Pincus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874,812 shares during the period. Brigham Minerals accounts for approximately 5.7% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Warburg Pincus LLC owned about 19.47% of Brigham Minerals worth $211,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 586,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 205,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $7.19. 610,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.77 million and a PE ratio of 12.61. Brigham Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.14%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

