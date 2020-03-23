Warburg Pincus LLC Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Warburg Pincus LLC decreased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,906,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. Silk Road Medical accounts for about 6.4% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Warburg Pincus LLC owned about 19.13% of Silk Road Medical worth $238,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 60.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 84,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $9,823,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.83. 234,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,478. The stock has a market cap of $768.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Silk Road Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $748,843.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,803.

A number of research firms recently commented on SILK. BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

