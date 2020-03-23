Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Washington Federal worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAFD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens started coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Mark Tabbutt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,039.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. Research analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

