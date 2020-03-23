WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get WashTec alerts:

WSU traded down €0.55 ($0.64) during trading on Monday, reaching €33.15 ($38.55). 32,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,458. The stock has a market cap of $443.62 million and a P/E ratio of 18.21. WashTec has a twelve month low of €28.85 ($33.55) and a twelve month high of €74.40 ($86.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.