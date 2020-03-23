Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $22,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.73. 123,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.12. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $76.52 and a twelve month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

