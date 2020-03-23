Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) is Saya Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Saya Management LP cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up about 6.6% of Saya Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Saya Management LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WCN traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.65. 2,441,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

