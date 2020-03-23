Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Waters worth $77,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.13.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $170.11 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

