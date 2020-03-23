Waves Achieves Market Cap of $91.29 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Waves has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Waves has a market cap of $91.29 million and $54.03 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00014437 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Coinrail, Binance and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016171 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019355 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000927 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 204.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00023358 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006022 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,472,124 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Tidex, Kuna, Livecoin, Exmo, Indodax, HitBTC, Liqui, BCEX, YoBit, Upbit, COSS, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, Bitbns, Coinbe, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.