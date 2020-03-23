Waves Community Token Market Cap Reaches $451,869.36 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $451,869.36 and $32,261.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.02636415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00188746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.