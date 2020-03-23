Wavesbet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,272.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded up 2% against the dollar. Wavesbet has a market cap of $92,032.35 and $33,272.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.15 or 0.03803225 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

