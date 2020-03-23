WAX Price Tops $0.0314 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $33.89 million and $2.46 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02677810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00189577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,629,176,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,080,210,878 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, C2CX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Huobi, Upbit, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Bibox, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

