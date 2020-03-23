WazirX 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.68 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX token can now be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.02646760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00186892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.