Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €10.60 ($12.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.70 ($24.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/20/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €19.50 ($22.67) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €12.10 ($14.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.70 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/12/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.70 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €12.10 ($14.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.70 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €13.60 ($15.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at €11.72 ($13.63) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.48 and its 200 day moving average is €14.97.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

