Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

3/17/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

3/13/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

2/25/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.34. 175,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,680. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

