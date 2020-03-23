Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alaska Air Group (ALK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) recently:

3/23/2020 – Alaska Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Alaska Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $51.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Alaska Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/27/2020 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

2/27/2020 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $23.99. 2,991,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,927 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,020,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,386,000 after purchasing an additional 496,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,916,000 after purchasing an additional 72,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

