Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC)

3/17/2020 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

3/10/2020 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/5/2020 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. 505,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $263.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $7,745,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

