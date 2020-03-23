Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ceconomy (CEC1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ceconomy (ETR: CEC1) recently:

3/20/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €2.10 ($2.44) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €2.00 ($2.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €3.80 ($4.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.40 ($6.28) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.80 ($6.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.60 ($6.51) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.10 ($7.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR CEC1 traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €2.56 ($2.98). 583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.60. Ceconomy AG has a twelve month low of €3.44 ($4.00) and a twelve month high of €5.75 ($6.69).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

