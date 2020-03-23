Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for East West Bancorp (EWBC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) recently:

3/17/2020 – East West Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – East West Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – East West Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – East West Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/5/2020 – East West Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – East West Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – East West Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/18/2020 – East West Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

2/11/2020 – East West Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

