Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for i3 Verticals (IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2020 – i3 Verticals had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/28/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

2/13/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

2/13/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

2/11/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/28/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

1/23/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.29. 7,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,192. The company has a market cap of $397.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 0.74. i3 Verticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. i3 Verticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 291,741 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,638,000. State Street Corp raised its position in i3 Verticals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 234.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 638,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

