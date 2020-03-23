Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Cut to GBX 950

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEIR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Weir Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,486.75 ($19.56).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 690.40 ($9.08) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,254.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,395.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 950.20 ($12.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

