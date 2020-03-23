Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at KeyCorp

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.24% from the company’s current price.

WBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.25. 2,280,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.53. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 113,445 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Welbilt by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in Welbilt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,595,000 after buying an additional 794,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

