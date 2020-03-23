Wells Fargo & Co Cuts At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target to $2.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair cut At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 104,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,369. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.10. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 518,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,217,316.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 250,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in At Home Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

