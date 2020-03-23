Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $38.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock’s previous close.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $27.24 on Monday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,376 over the last three months. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,756,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

