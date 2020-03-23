Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Equal Weight

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,240. The company has a market capitalization of $196.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 112.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

