Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $120.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.11% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.62.

NYSE:RH opened at $82.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.93. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $256.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 41.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 12.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

