Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $120.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.11% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.62.

NYSE:RH opened at $82.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.93. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $256.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 41.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 12.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

