Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Position Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,024 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.62% of Wesco Aircraft worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 2,330.5% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 465,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 446,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,460,000 after buying an additional 325,924 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 625.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 216,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAIR remained flat at $$11.04 during midday trading on Monday. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

