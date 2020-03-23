Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) Insider Buys A$17,800.00 in Stock

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) insider Daniel Lougher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.78 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,800.00 ($12,624.11).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$2.47 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.63. Western Areas Ltd has a one year low of A$1.73 ($1.23) and a one year high of A$3.48 ($2.46). The stock has a market cap of $509.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Western Areas’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About Western Areas

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

