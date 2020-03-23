Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE:WAB opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

