Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) VP L. Benjamin Ederington Acquires 1,000 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) VP L. Benjamin Ederington purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $13,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

L. Benjamin Ederington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, L. Benjamin Ederington purchased 1,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $16,010.00.

WLKP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.85. 135,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $473.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 435,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

