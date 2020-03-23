Westport Innovations Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (TSE:WPT)

Westport Innovations Inc. (TSE:WPT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westport Innovations in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Innovations’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

WPT has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Westport Innovations from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Westport Innovations from C$14.80 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Westport Innovations from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

